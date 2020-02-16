Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 22.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $262,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 211.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 458,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 311,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 826.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,508,000 after buying an additional 462,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI opened at $17.26 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.12.

In other TechnipFMC news, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $302,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Piou bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $58,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.