Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 234,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

NYSE:COG opened at $14.80 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

