Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 30,544 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Total by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its holdings in Total by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,314 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TOT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $49.21 on Friday. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.04.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $2,779,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 in the last 90 days.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

