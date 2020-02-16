Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 532,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,927 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group were worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 103,540 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 411,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

CBMG opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.62. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBMG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

