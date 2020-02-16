Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 29,426 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,426 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.