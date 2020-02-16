Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,741 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,741 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $98.94 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.41.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

