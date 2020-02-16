Niobio Cash (NBR) Trading 20.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $69,874.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

