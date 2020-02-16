No BS Crypto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $940,008.00 (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a market capitalization of $79,553.00 and $940,008.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $320.22 or 0.03212238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00249915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00153868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto . No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com

No BS Crypto Token Trading

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

