Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.44 target price on the stock. Noble Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 76.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

EDRY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that EuroDry will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

