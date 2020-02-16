Northland Securities Downgrades Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) to Market Perform

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.
GDOT stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Green Dot has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $76.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.