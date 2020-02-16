Northland Securities Downgrades Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) to Market Perform

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDOT. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

GDOT stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. Green Dot has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $76.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 348,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 974,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after purchasing an additional 602,620 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

