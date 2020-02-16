NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Short Interest Up 9.9% in January

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,210,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 25,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,889,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.66. 6,168,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,957,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

