Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the January 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nova Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:NVFY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 1,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,612. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Nova Lifestyle has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.21 and a current ratio of 53.86.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter.

Nova Lifestyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

