Novacoin (NVC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $933.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $886,908.00 and approximately $933.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded up 14.1% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003823 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046386 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069491 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001045 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,010.03 or 1.00919429 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00075570 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

