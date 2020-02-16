NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,270,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NRG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,716. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $3,951,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

