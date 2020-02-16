Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,342,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $64.90.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

