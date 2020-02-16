NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the January 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE NS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 815,038 shares. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 527,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at $274,347,313.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 582.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

