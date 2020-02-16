NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Short Interest Up 7.7% in January

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NuVasive stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.29. The company had a trading volume of 277,362 shares. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $52.69 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, President Matthew Link sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $239,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 29,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,150,942.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,863,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,157,000 after buying an additional 73,334 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,009,000 after buying an additional 205,052 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 459,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,126,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

