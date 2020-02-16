NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $314.00 by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $273.00 to $314.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.18.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $289.79 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $294.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

