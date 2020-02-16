Oakbrook Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after purchasing an additional 579,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,253,000 after buying an additional 107,823 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 9.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 369.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 79,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 62,946 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $250,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on OC. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.47.

Owens Corning stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $68.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.