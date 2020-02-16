Oakbrook Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nippon Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 185.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,952,000 after buying an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $3,236,640.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $94.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.61. Prudential Financial Inc has a one year low of $77.65 and a one year high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.