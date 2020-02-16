Oakbrook Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8,172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,386,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,731 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after buying an additional 1,326,996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,024.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,050,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,859,000 after buying an additional 1,016,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after buying an additional 845,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,425,000 after buying an additional 683,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $44.32 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $34.64 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.59.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $5,379,750 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

