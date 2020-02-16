Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 33.3% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $76.65 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

