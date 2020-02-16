Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,775 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,168 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $624,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 67,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,821.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,121 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.69.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $174.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $175.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

