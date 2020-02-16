Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after acquiring an additional 991,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,065,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,969,000 after acquiring an additional 696,570 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,240,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,701,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of LNT opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $59.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.