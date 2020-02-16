Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Copart by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $104.10.
In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
