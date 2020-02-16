Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Copart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,189,000 after purchasing an additional 492,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Copart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,613,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,357,000 after purchasing an additional 303,938 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Copart by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,729,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.08. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $4,766,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

