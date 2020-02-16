Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 625 Shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Spotify were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Spotify by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Spotify by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in Spotify by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Spotify by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $141.00 on Friday. Spotify has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $161.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.43.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spotify will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.80.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

