Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Declares $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th.

Occidental Petroleum has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Occidental Petroleum has a payout ratio of 336.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 252.8%.

OXY opened at $41.60 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.65.

In related news, Director Bob Shearer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.96 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at $943,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

