OKB (OKB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $437.56 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 86.8% higher against the dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $437.56 million and approximately $542.65 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for about $7.29 or 0.00072866 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 256.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00482201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.34 or 0.06188177 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010020 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

