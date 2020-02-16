Olympia Financial Group Inc (OLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

Olympia Financial Group Inc (TSE:OLY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the health services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

OLY stock opened at C$54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93. The company has a market capitalization of $129.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. Olympia Financial Group has a 12 month low of C$39.50 and a 12 month high of C$56.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.21.

Olympia Financial Group Company Profile

Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Private Health Services Plan, Self-Directed Registered Plans, Foreign Exchange, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and Exempt Edge divisions.

