Omni Bio Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OMBP) Trading Down 96%

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical Inc (OTCMKTS:OMBP)’s share price traded down 96% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 369,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 391% from the average session volume of 75,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMBP)

Omni Bio Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It holds a license to use patent for the treatment of diabetes using plasma-derived alpha-1 antitrypsin (p-AAT), a protein that is purified from human blood. The company also holds licenses for the use of patents and patent applications covering the use of p-AAT in the treatment of cellular transplantation and graft rejection, radiation protection, bacterial and viral diseases, myocardial remodeling, and inflammatory bowel disease indications.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Omni Bio Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omni Bio Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.