On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Short Interest Update

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ONDK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84. On Deck Capital has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.73.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). On Deck Capital had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that On Deck Capital will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 735,240 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,840,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,711 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 58,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $3,886,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

