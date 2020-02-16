Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Down 10.3% in January

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.
