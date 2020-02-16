ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in ONEOK by 313.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $30,592,000. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

OKE opened at $76.98 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $77.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

