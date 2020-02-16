Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 134,219 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $2,708,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at $111,436,987. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Onespan alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Onespan by 4.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Onespan by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Onespan by 5.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 142,020 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37. Onespan has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.61.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.