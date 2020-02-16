ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORBC. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of ORBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,016 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 112,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $456,120.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORBC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 579,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 98,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

