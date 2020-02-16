ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

IX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ORIX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ORIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $86.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.56. ORIX has a twelve month low of $68.58 and a twelve month high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ORIX will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.6088 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,633,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 30,685 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ORIX by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 151,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,623,000 after acquiring an additional 26,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ORIX by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.