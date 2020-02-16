Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Update

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.08.

In other news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $191,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 197,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,065,604. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,711,000 after buying an additional 549,796 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 419,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,937. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

