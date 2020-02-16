Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Inc (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,551,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,775,559.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Robert Wares bought 40,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$18,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, Robert Wares purchased 25,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$12,250.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Wares acquired 25,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,005.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00.

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,000.00.

Shares of CVE:OM opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.49. Osisko Metals Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.72.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's flagship project is the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 22,213 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

