OST Hits Market Cap of $11.19 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, IDCM, OKEx and Gate.io. In the last week, OST has traded up 23% against the dollar. OST has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and $2.83 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.52 or 0.02788337 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00234084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00044454 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00143324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00021756 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,236,973 tokens. OST’s official website is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

OST Token Trading

OST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Coinsuper, IDCM, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

