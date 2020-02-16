Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OVID. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ:OVID traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $3.82. The stock had a trading volume of 718,994 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.00. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $5.24.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

