PAC Global 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61,653.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 15th. During the last week, PAC Global has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, Graviex and Sistemkoin. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.56 million and $61,653.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Global alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008452 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PAC Global Coin Trading

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, CryptoBridge, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Crex24, YoBit, Graviex, BiteBTC and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.