Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,292 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,665 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,310,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 149,538 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $37,422,000 after buying an additional 30,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,176 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $57.97 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $62.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

