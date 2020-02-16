Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 209,739 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Thor Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 861,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,784,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 296.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 634,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after purchasing an additional 474,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 23.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 433,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Thor Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,459,000 after purchasing an additional 112,419 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Thor Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $86.66 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.