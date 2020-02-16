Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 2.6% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG opened at $138.92 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.01 and a fifty-two week high of $186.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

