Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,195 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,195 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 1.9% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 337.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE GM opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. General Motors has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.