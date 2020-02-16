Palouse Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,508 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,325 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 16,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NXPI opened at $137.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.60. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $85.38 and a 12-month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.71.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

