Palouse Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Brunswick by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brunswick by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Brunswick by 3.6% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Brunswick by 4.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brunswick by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.54. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.62.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

