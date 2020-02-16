Pandacoin Market Capitalization Tops $717,619.00 (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Pandacoin has a total market capitalization of $717,619.00 and $8.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pandacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. In the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech . Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pandacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pandacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pandacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

