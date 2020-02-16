Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 758,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 23.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CL King began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Shares of PZZA opened at $65.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.86. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of Papa John’s Int’l stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 9.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

