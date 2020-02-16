Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Parachute token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a market cap of $184,321.00 and approximately $11,148.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,580,265 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

